"The corpse ref"- Jim Cornette slams AEW referee for being disinterested

Jim Cornette is not a fan of AEW referee Rick Knox. The wrestling veteran made his feelings known on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience.

Jim Cornette reviewed the Lio Rush and Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty match on AEW Dynamite. The referee for the match was Rick Knox. All four men ignored the rules of traditional tag team matches, and the referee lost control at various points during the match.

Alluding to this, Jim Cornette called Rick Knox a "corpse ref" and stated that he had never seen a more disinterested and unqualified referee.

"The corpse ref was involved, so there were no rules, and the four-way just went on forever. If I, by the way, I have never seen a son of a b*tch so bored, unequipped for and/or disinterested in his job or even looking like he's making an effort at his job, than Rick Knox. And I mean, can they get somebody younger that can keep up with the guys 'cause well, he's got to be in his 50s. And I'm just wondering if you know if it's, is he just blowing up, or what's the? What's the issue? I'm not sure. The corpse ref, he should be produced by Tim Burton," Jim Cornette said.

Jim Cornette had a lot of praise for AEW star Dante Martin

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney Dante Martin's AEW gimmick is that literally everybody wants to be his friend because he's so cool. Dante Martin's AEW gimmick is that literally everybody wants to be his friend because he's so cool.

Dante Martin is one of the most incredibly talented performers in AEW. His work hasn't gone unnoticed by fans while Jim Cornette heaped praise on the youngster.

"I have a hard time finding child size Lio Rush as a mentor. But as we mentioned, Dante Martin, incredible physical attributes, he has that grace and leaping ability. He needs to be older, he needs facial expressions, a personality, a physique etc, but what he has you can't teach. It has to be natural. Those other things probably will come with age and experience. Him and Moriarty don't look bad. They did a million things fast but they had the sense to stop every once in a while and get an ovation," Jim Cornette said.

Jim Cornette loves the old-school style of wrestling, but even he acknowledges how gifted Dante Martin is. With the guidance of Lio Rush, Martin looks set to become a major wrestling star in the coming years.

