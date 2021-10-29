"He's not doing silly s**t anymore" – Jim Ross praises AEW star for changing character

Jim Ross was full of praise for AEW star Miro, formerly known as Rusev in WWE. The legendary announcer praised the former TNT Champion for changing his character in AEW.

Miro suffered a rocky start to his AEW career as he was involved in a storyline with Kip Sabian against The Best Friends. The Bulgarian Brute played the character of Kip's Best Man, and fans were less than pleased with his direction.

Luckily, fans' prayers were answered as Miro shifted away from the comedic character to a more serious heel. Ross praised the transformation while speaking on Grilling JR.

"I love Miro. He's found who he is and he's not doing silly s**t anymore that they thought might work. We all thought it might work but what he's transformed to is awesome. He's got a theme, he's got a beginning, a middle and an end in every promo. He doesn't get out of his lane. He has his topic, he has his subject matter. He's gonna present it in some shape, form or fashion," Jim Ross said.

Jim Ross named seven stars who will be the future of AEW

Before praising Miro, Jim Ross named seven stars he feels will carry AEW into the future: Adam Cole, MJF, Darby Allin, Hangman Adam Page, Jungle Boy, Scorpio Sky, and Ethan Page.

I could see Adam Cole be one of those guys; smart kid, got a great mind for the business, he's young, he's healthy. MJF, without a doubt. He's got a terrific wrestling mind and knows how to be annoying. He's very easy to dislike, which is the greatest trait a wrestling villain can have. I like Adam Page. I think Jungle Boy Jack Perry is gonna be one of our leaders. Darby Allin is over. Somehow, someway, he's a strange enigma like Jeff Hardy was. I like two fellows, Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, both those guys. Both have championships written all over them," Jim Ross said.

Jim Ross forgot to mention one name: the man who dethroned Miro as the TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara. The Spanish God belongs in the same conversation and is likely to be a big part of AEW's future.

