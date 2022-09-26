"That's what makes WWE so good" - Wrestling legend details why the Triple H-led promotion is currently thriving over AEW

AEW might be WWE's biggest rival, but the three-year-old promotion is far from catching up to the several decades-old behemoth. Wrestling legend Kurt Angle recently mentioned one crucial aspect All Elite Wrestling falls short of Triple H's WWE.
During the most recent The Wrassingh Show podcast, Angle pointed out that AEW lacks organization due to allowing their wrestlers a completely reign free during promos.
"I just think the company might be a little too loose - it's more like the Wild West. The wrestlers are making up their own promos, saying their own thing, doing their own thing, and I think there needs to be organization within the company where you have the writers telling the wrestlers what to say and enhancing their characters," Angle said.
The veteran continued, questioning the amount of control the promotion allows its stars to have.
"Putting the wrestlers in charge of their own promos and pre-tapes and even their matches? So, I think they need to be overlooked, the talent. That's what makes WWE so good, why they're so organized, and why the show is always so tight." (H/T: WrestlingINC)
Marina Shafir's recent AEW DARK Elevation promo was largely panned by fans and critics online
Marina Shafir had a brief stint on WWE NXT after her MMA career. The star has even had a shot at both the Women's and TBS Championships since debuting in the Jacksonville-based Promotion. Unfortunately, after recently being paired with Vicky Guerrero and Nyla Rose, "The Problem" fumbled terribly during a recent promo.
During a recent episode of DARK Elevation, Marina Shafir cut a promo in her hometown that was intended to intimidate the roster, but mainly came off as confusing. In light of the promo, fans took to Twitter to question the intent.
While Marina Shafir's promo wasn't the first time a star blundered, AEW has found success with memorable segments with stars such as MJF, CM Punk, and Eddie Kingston. However, as Kurt Angle suggested, some organization could likely have saved Shafir from what was undoubtedly a difficult situation.
