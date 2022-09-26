"That's what makes WWE so good" - Wrestling legend details why the Triple H-led promotion is currently thriving over AEW

AEW might be WWE's biggest rival, but the three-year-old promotion is far from catching up to the several decades-old behemoth. Wrestling legend Kurt Angle recently mentioned one crucial aspect All Elite Wrestling falls short of Triple H's WWE.

During the most recent The Wrassingh Show podcast, Angle pointed out that AEW lacks organization due to allowing their wrestlers a completely reign free during promos.

"I just think the company might be a little too loose - it's more like the Wild West. The wrestlers are making up their own promos, saying their own thing, doing their own thing, and I think there needs to be organization within the company where you have the writers telling the wrestlers what to say and enhancing their characters," Angle said.

The veteran continued, questioning the amount of control the promotion allows its stars to have.

"Putting the wrestlers in charge of their own promos and pre-tapes and even their matches? So, I think they need to be overlooked, the talent. That's what makes WWE so good, why they're so organized, and why the show is always so tight." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Marina Shafir's recent AEW DARK Elevation promo was largely panned by fans and critics online

Marina Shafir had a brief stint on WWE NXT after her MMA career. The star has even had a shot at both the Women's and TBS Championships since debuting in the Jacksonville-based Promotion. Unfortunately, after recently being paired with Vicky Guerrero and Nyla Rose, "The Problem" fumbled terribly during a recent promo.

During a recent episode of DARK Elevation, Marina Shafir cut a promo in her hometown that was intended to intimidate the roster, but mainly came off as confusing. In light of the promo, fans took to Twitter to question the intent.

Kenny Olivier @WhoIsDonStevens still trying to make sense of this promo...maybe @MarinaShafir can help us understand still trying to make sense of this promo...maybe @MarinaShafir can help us understand 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Bk0k33br4U

Erik V. Veras #AsukaSZN @WDEVV7 Maaan, ain't nobody going take Marina Shafir seriously, and be afraid of her, while she's wearing a Straw-Hat!!! Maaan, ain't nobody going take Marina Shafir seriously, and be afraid of her, while she's wearing a Straw-Hat!!! https://t.co/yiKZQs0Rr5

The Big Cheese @CheeseyGolf @MarinaShafir That was one of the worst promos I had ever heard. "You took us in gave us food shelter and water when we came here from another country... You're part of the problem!" Like what does that even mean!? I'm paraphrasing but it was just "you did this for us... You're the problem!" @MarinaShafir That was one of the worst promos I had ever heard. "You took us in gave us food shelter and water when we came here from another country... You're part of the problem!" Like what does that even mean!? I'm paraphrasing but it was just "you did this for us... You're the problem!"

Sega Genesis @SegaGen75720321 I bash Marina Shafir's on-screen character a lot, but I actually feel bad for her in this regard. They could have given her vignettes where she talks. There was no attention to detail involved here and you could tell that she was nervous. She was set up to fail. I bash Marina Shafir's on-screen character a lot, but I actually feel bad for her in this regard. They could have given her vignettes where she talks. There was no attention to detail involved here and you could tell that she was nervous. She was set up to fail.

While Marina Shafir's promo wasn't the first time a star blundered, AEW has found success with memorable segments with stars such as MJF, CM Punk, and Eddie Kingston. However, as Kurt Angle suggested, some organization could likely have saved Shafir from what was undoubtedly a difficult situation.

