Taz praises Stone Cold Steve Austin and his latest biography 

AEW commentator and manager Taz has taken to Twitter to shower praise on Stone Cold Steve Austin and the documentary made on his life, Biography: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, which aired recently on A&E.

The documentary chronicles Stone Cold's journey from being an up-and-coming wrestler to becoming one of the most legendary figures in pro-wrestling history. It also features unseen backstage footage of Austin and more.

Biography: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has received unanimous critical acclaim, with several names from the wrestling industry, be it from WWE or AEW, singing its praises on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Tonight on @AETV

Stone Cold Steve Austin

One More Round...

8/7C 5/pacific on @AETV



Was a damn good ride. pic.twitter.com/jrfUhUfueE — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) April 18, 2021

One among them was Taz, who didn't only recommend the documentary to fans but also applauded Stone Cold for being a good person. Check out his tweet here.

Despite currently being in AEW, Taz has a history with Stone Cold due to their short yet highly entertaining rivalry in 2001 as part of the WCW invasion storyline. However, apart from a squash match that Stone Cold won, the two never got into the ring for a full-fledged bout.

Team Taz is a dominant force in AEW

Since joining AEW in 2019, Taz has become an integral part of the company's programming. Apart from his commentating duties on AEW: Dark, Taz leads the stable, Team Taz, on AEW Dynamite.

He's still one of the finest trash talkers in pro-wrestling, and his promos are some of the best parts of AEW's weekly programming.

The stable is currently embroiled in a feud with Christian Cage, who rejected Taz's offer to join the faction. The WWE legend is scheduled to square off against Team Taz's Powerhouse Hobbs on this week's AEW Dynamite.

What do you think about Stone Cold's new biographical documentary? Do you want to see Taz and Stone Cold share the ring once again? Let us know in the comments section down below.