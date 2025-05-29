AEW legend takes a massive shot at WWE for spoiling mega title match

An AEW legend recently addressed a controversial advertisement from WWE surrounding an event involving AAA. He didn't hold back from criticizing the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The legend in question, Jeff Jarrett, reacted to a recent incident on the May 26 episode of WWE RAW. During the show, a match between Chad Gable and El Hijo del Vikingo was promoted for NXT X AAA: Worlds Collide as an AAA Mega Championship bout.

What surprised fans was that neither Gable nor Vikingo held the title at the time. Vikingo is scheduled to challenge current champion Alberto El Patron on May 31, leading fans to believe WWE had prematurely spoiled the contest's result.

On the latest episode of the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, Double J discussed the subject with Conrad Thompson.

"They don’t give two sh**s what is advertised in AAA. They’re going to get out the match they want to get out.”

Jarrett questioned WWE's motivations and criticized what he saw as the pitfalls of a product solely influenced by business interests.

"I cannot wrap my head around why they are willingly shi**ing on the core of the Forum show. Boy this is clearly telling us, yeah, they only bought it for the IP, they don’t care about nothing else," said Jarrett. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out his comments below.

Jeff Jarrett heaps praise on top AEW star after Double or Nothing performance

Elsewhere in the podcast, Jeff Jarrett was full of praise for a top AEW star. He had high hopes for the star’s future following his major victory at Double or Nothing.

On his My World podcast, Jarrett lauded "Hangman" Adam Page’s win in the Owen Hart Cup at Double or Nothing 2025, which secured him a shot at Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship at All In: Texas. Jarrett called Page a rare talent and even compared him to NBA icon Larry Bird.

"Look, I’m a huge Larry Bird fan. At the end of the day, he made everybody better on the floor. Period. Even his opponents, because his opponents had to play better or he would absolutely skunk them. I think Hangman has that aura, that charisma, and that talent," said Jarrett. [H/T: Fightful]

Jeff Jarrett, a six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, went on to say that Page dethroning Moxley would be best for business.

