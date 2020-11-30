Lance Storm claims AEW is like "pineapple on pizza"

Social media is usually a pretty wild place on Wednesday nights and Thursday afternoons. Fans of AEW and NXT tend to go head-to-head against each other, while the two companies are either airing on television or when their respective ratings are released the following day.

It's probably a good thing that things like Twitter and Facebook didn't exist during the Monday Night Wars. If it did, it would have probably been very ugly, as the fans of WWE and WCW would have gone to war against each other every Monday night, and the following Tuesday when the ratings came out. It certainly wouldn't have been pretty, that's for sure.

In the year 2020, we instead have the Wednesday Night Wars. Fans of AEW and NXT (and sometimes just WWE in general) regularly butt heads over which company or brand is superior.

At the end of the day, it's all professional wrestling and fans should just be happy that in this day and age, they have a choice when it comes to what to watch. But there are some fans out there that will constantly put down AEW no matter what. Some even go as far as to attack fans that happen to enjoy that brand more than the alternatives.

I’ve concluded today that AEW is like pineapple on a pizza. Those who don’t like it actually get mad at people who do and try to convince them to stop enjoying something they like. 🤷‍♂️ — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 28, 2020

AEW being compared to pineapple on pizza is a fascinating comparison

This has caught the attention of former WWE, WCW, and ECW wrestler Lance Storm, who has weighed in on this with an interesting analogy.

Enjoy it or don’t and move along with your life — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 29, 2020

And while fans on Twitter were quick to want to debate Storm on his opinion, he was even quicker to point out that he had no interest in hearing other people's stance on the subject.

"Much like the pineapple debate, I have no interest in hearing your stance on my analogy either. Enjoy it or don't and move along with your life."

Storm might want to hear your opinion on his AEW analogy, but it's always welcome here.