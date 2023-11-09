AEW made a big mistake with Samoa Joe on Dynamite

AEW creatives might have just made a huge mistake with former WWE star, Samoa Joe, and his longest title reign as the Ring of Honor Television Champion on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

Samoa Joe has made a name for himself in the realm of pro-wrestling, traveling the whole world and wrestling for different major promotions. He gained prominence during his time in TNA. The Samoan Submission Machine also had a more than decent career in WWE. He is currently signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Joe made his AEW debut in April last year. He went on to win the Ring of Honor Television Championship, and became the longest-reigning champion in history, holding it for 575 days until this week's episode of Dynamite.

This week, Joe defended his ROH TV title against Keith Lee. The Samoan Submission Machine walked into the bout as the longest-reigning champion. In the end, Joe successfully retained his title after passing Lee out with a submission. After his victory, Joe shockingly vacated the ROH TV title, apparently to focus on the bigger prize.

Expand Tweet

This could prove to be a huge mistake by AEW creatives, as they had the opportunity to crown Keith Lee as the new champion, and give him a major victory over a star as well.

A title victory for The Limitless One would have also helped him regain momentum, as he hadn't been doing much following his return on AEW TV earlier this year. Only time will tell what's next for Keith Lee in AEW.

Samoa Joe has his sights set on the AEW world Champion

After he surprisingly vacated the ROH TV Title, Samoa Joe stated that his next big goal would be the AEW World Championship, while also sending a message to the current champion, MJF. Joe had previously challenged Maxwell for the title on the Dynamite Grand Slam episode, but failed to win the title.

Expand Tweet

Towards the end of this week's Dynamite, Joe confronted the AEW World Champion once again, and made his intentions clear. Now that Joe's next target is known, it's only a matter of time till he goes after the champion.