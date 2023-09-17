AEW makes awful on-air production botch during Keith Lee's segment on Collision

Tonight on Collision, AEW botched Keith Lee's segment. This was a rare occurrence, as this was not an in-ring botch, but an on-air production botch.

After FTR defended their titles against the Iron Savages, AEW commentary sent the audience over backstage for an interview with Keith Lee. However, to the surprise of many, a non-adjusted camera angle was shown, and a member of the backstage staff gave an audio cue for take 22 of the segment.

Immediately after the adjustments, the promo was just business as usual. However, this was something people watching live should have never seen, as it showed that the promotion was unprepared for the next segment of the night, in an embarrassing fashion.

During the segment, Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty of the ROH roster confronted Keith Lee, stepping up to him after the latter put the whole roster on notice last week during a similar backstage interview.

Despite the interaction teasing a new feud for Keith Lee, after months of inactivity and random matches, the botch would sadly be the highlight of the segment, and that might be what will be on the mind of the fans.

