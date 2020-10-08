AEW makes big announcements for its one-year anniversary episode of Dynamite

The latest episode of AEW was a special one indeed as the promotion celebrated the 30-year career of Chris Jericho. However, next week's episode is all set to be an even bigger offering as the upcoming show will be the Anniversary episode of Dynamite.

The show will feature three big Championship matches. Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Lance Archer in what is expected to be the main event.

Cody Rhodes - who regained the TNT Championship from Brodie Lee in a Dog Collar match - will defend the title against Orange Cassidy during next week's episode.

FTR will put the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line against the Best Friends.

AEW also confirmed that Miro and Kip Sabian would be in action with Penelope Ford being in the tag team's corner. The opponents for the scheduled tag team match have not been revealed as of this writing.

MJF will also make a big announcement, which would most likely have to do something with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle.

Given below is the lineup for the one-year Anniversary special of AEW Dynamite:

Miro and Kip Sabian in action

MJF's big announcement

FTR (C) (w/ Tully Blanchard) vs. Best Friends (AEW World Tag Team Championship Match)

Cody (C) vs. Orange Cassidy (AEW TNT Championship Match)

Jon Moxley (C) vs. Lance Archer (AEW World Championship Match)

AEW completes one year since it aired the first episode of Dynamite and the occasion certainly calls for a stacked card.

Jon Moxley and his challenger Lance Archer - who previously faced each other in NJPW - were cut promos on this week's episode to hype up the AEW World title match.

Cody won a brutal Dog Collar match against Brodie Lee, and he cut a passionate promo after his title-winn. The American Nightmare expressed his desire to defend the title on next week's show before Orange Cassidy appeared on the ramp. Cody accepted the challenge, and the match was made official.

AEW booked a similar segment to confirm the AEW Tag Team Titles match for next week as Best Friends confronted FTR after the Champions defended the Championship against TH2.

The main event of the evening saw Jericho and Hager pick up a win against Chaos Project. MJF and Wardlow came out for a post-match segment, during which the 'Salt of the Earth' revealed that he would make a big announcement on the next episode.

