AEW makes a blockbuster announcement for WrestleDream 2025; massive good news for fans

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 21, 2025 15:04 GMT
AEW WrestleDream 2025 poster (Image via AEW's X)

AEW has regained its momentum with highly successful shows since the start of this year. The Jacksonville-based promotion will be adding WrestleDream once again to its line-up of shows, with some good news for the fans for this edition.

The All Elite Wrestling regime introduced WrestleDream in 2023, which was a spectacular show and became memorable for the shocking debut of WWE Hall of Famer Cope. The following year was also a smashing hit and featured the end of Bryan Danielson's full-time run as an in-ring competitor after Jon Moxley defeated him for the AEW World Championship.

In what is good news for AEW fans in St. Louis, the event will be held at the Chaifetz Arena for the first time on Saturday, October 18. Fans will have early access to premium seating starting tomorrow, with tickets available from July 28.

"ST. LOUIS! BIG NEWS! As first reported by @stlouisbiz, WrestleDream will be Sat., 10/18 at the @ChaifetzArena in St. Louis! Premium Seating Early Access starts tomorrow! Tickets on sale 7/28!" read AEW's announcement on X.
AEW has two pay-per-views to go before WrestleDream

All Elite Wrestling recently capped off one of the most successful shows in the company's history, All In: Texas, on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Before Tony Khan and his regime reach St. Louis for WrestleDream, they will present two top pay-per-views.

The first one will see them travel across the globe to London, England, for Forbidden Door on August 24, 2025, at the O2 Arena. After that, the next pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling will be All Out: Toronto. The show will take place on September 20, 2025, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

With Tony Khan's promotion on a hot streak again, it seems WrestleDream might sell out earlier than expected.

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

