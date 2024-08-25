AEW makes historic announcement for 2025

AEW is set to present its second annual All In pay-per-view today, and the company is already making history. A major announcement for next year was just made after several weeks of rumors and speculation set off by Tony Khan.

All Elite Wrestling's inaugural Grand Slam: Australia pay-per-view was announced during today's All In pre-show. The big event will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Suncorp Stadium is also known as The Cauldron or Lang Park. The venue has a capacity of 52,000, but a 2023 Ed Sheeran concert set the current record of 59,185 in attendance. WWE has never ran The Cauldron.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Grand Slam: Australia will be the company's debut Down Under, something Khan recently teased in a media interview. AEW has expressed interest in working on booking more international events in the near future.

AEW has previously used the Grand Slam title only for Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision events. The Dynamite and Rampage editions were presented as major events in 2021, 2022, and 2023. This year's events will be presented as Dynamite and Collision TV specials, taped on September 25 at the same venue the previous Grand Slam shows were held at - Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.