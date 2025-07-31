AEW makes shocking change to The Young Bucks; huge embarrassment for the former EVPs

The Young Bucks had an embarrassing moment on the latest episode of Dynamite as the company made a major change to their characters. This likely won't sit well with the former AEW World Tag Team Champions.The Young Bucks took on The Outrunners in the opening match on Dynamite tonight, and they had a rude surprise waiting for them. Ever since losing their status as the Executive Vice Presidents, they have been gradually losing their privileges each week.This week, it was another one to check off the list for them since the company didn’t even display their names when they made their entrances. Instead of showing their names on the screen, it just read ‘Talent Name.’ That’s as embarrassing as it can get for them, and The Young Bucks certainly won't like it.This is just the beginning, and very soon, they will be treated like any other superstar from the AEW roster because their status will be taken away from them.Tony Khan will definitely be hoping that putting them through this will help them change their ways and become the good guys again. It will be interesting to see if that happens sooner or later.