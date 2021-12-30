AEW manager Jake 'The Snake' Roberts announces he has COVID-19

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted it out a few hours before the final AEW Dynamite of the year aired on TNT.

"I’ve waited so long. Actually thought I was bulletproof. Yes I’ve gotten Covid-19!!!!!"- Jake Roberts tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Jake speculated about the source of him contracting the virus.

"Yes after not going to do my AEW work for nearly 3 months. Tony Kahn knows I’m high risk and has gone above and beyond all expectations trying to keep everyone safe. Pretty sure I got it from family or when I was out shopping."- Jake tweeted.

Jake Roberts is an all-time great in the professional wrestling business and one of the many legends who work wirh AEW.

He joined the company as Lance Archer's manager and made an unforgettable debut, when he interrupted Cody Rhodes. Roberts cut a scathing promo on the American Nightmare.

With the Murderhawk Monster out of action for a few months, The Snake hasn't been seen on AEW programming either. Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes him the best in his recovery from COVID-19.

Despite his age, Roberts is still a compelling talker and played an instrumental role in helping Lance Archer get over when he first joined the company. Archer, the former IWGP United States champion, made it to the finals of the TNT Championship Tournament but lost to Cody Rhodes in the final.

Jake Roberts extended his AEW contract three months ago

Jake Roberts extended his AEW contract a few months back, the legend told Diamond Dallas Page on his podcast. His early contract wasn't very lengthy, but Tony Khan was keen on extending the Snake's contract.

"...Just a few weeks ago, I buzzed Tony, I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got four weeks left,''" Roberts said. "'What do you want me to do? I need a notice so I can start setting up my stuff,’ and he says, ‘We need to sign another piece of paper.’ And I signed again and then after I signed it, I found out that it wasn’t for a year, it was for more than a year. It was for two years." (h/t: Post Wrestling)

We all hope that Jake returns to All Elite Wrestling soon along with a fully recovered Lance Archer. Their partnership was a highlight on Dynamite every time they appeared.

What do you expect from Lance Archer and Jake Roberts in AEW in 2022? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

