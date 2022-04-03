×
Create
Notifications

"He will be sorely missed" - AEW manager pays heartfelt tribute to Scott Hall (Exclusive)

The Bad Guy was a universally loved superstar
The Bad Guy was a universally loved superstar
Uday Maggon
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 03, 2022 05:00 PM IST
News

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall (also known as Razor Ramon) passed away earlier this year, and AEW manager Tully Blanchard paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

Scott Hall was one of the most popular wrestlers in the industry during the 90s. The Bad Guy was perhaps the first heel to get cheered by fans because of how cool he was and his portrayal of the Razor Ramon character.

Upon jumping ship to WCW, the former WWE star changed his gimmick to Scott Hall as New World Order became the hottest act in the business. Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter, on behalf of Sportskeeda Wrestling, spoke to several big names from the wrestling industry about the Bad Guy.

Among them was AEW manager Tully Blanchard, who had the following to say:

"He was just just breaking in, uh, they did the thing, I think it was called the Twin Towers. He had a lot of potential and he raised to that potential and he will be sorely missed," Tully Blanchard said. (1:22 - 1:39)

A number of AEW stars paid tribute to Scott Hall

In a true demonstration of the Hall of Famer's legacy, everyone, regardless of the company they are a fan of or work for, came together to celebrate the life and career of a legend.

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend Scott Hall. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. https://t.co/orkCBmKcjU

A number of other big names like William Regal, Dax Harwood, and Tony Schiavone spoke about the tragedy. Schiavone and Regal brought up times when they worked alongside Hall, while FTR shared pictures of their attire inspired by the nWo. The duo donned the same gear for their clash against the Briscoes at ROH: Supercard of Honor.

In ‘89 I spent 5 weeks in Germany with Scott Hall.We got on.In’91 I was on a try out for 1 day for WCW in the UK and,although he would never admit it,got me kept on the 5 day tour.My deepest condolence to Scotts family.Rest well pal.
Yes. And Scott Hall vest #BadGuy#ScottHall twitter.com/BigGuyGrilling… https://t.co/B7RufAT45j
This is a very sad day. Scott Hall was one of the greatest wrestlers to compete in any era. When he walked on to Nitro on May 27, 1996 it changed wrestling. “Survey Says: May the Bad Guy Rest In Peace.” https://t.co/YyI2O3BwB5

Scott Hall also appeared in a few video packages produced by AEW for their events, and he congratulated the Elite for the success of the All In pay-per-view in 2018.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide and h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Pratik Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी