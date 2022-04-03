"He will be sorely missed" - AEW manager pays heartfelt tribute to Scott Hall (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall (also known as Razor Ramon) passed away earlier this year, and AEW manager Tully Blanchard paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

Scott Hall was one of the most popular wrestlers in the industry during the 90s. The Bad Guy was perhaps the first heel to get cheered by fans because of how cool he was and his portrayal of the Razor Ramon character.

Upon jumping ship to WCW, the former WWE star changed his gimmick to Scott Hall as New World Order became the hottest act in the business. Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter, on behalf of Sportskeeda Wrestling, spoke to several big names from the wrestling industry about the Bad Guy.

Among them was AEW manager Tully Blanchard, who had the following to say:

"He was just just breaking in, uh, they did the thing, I think it was called the Twin Towers. He had a lot of potential and he raised to that potential and he will be sorely missed," Tully Blanchard said. (1:22 - 1:39)

A number of AEW stars paid tribute to Scott Hall

In a true demonstration of the Hall of Famer's legacy, everyone, regardless of the company they are a fan of or work for, came together to celebrate the life and career of a legend.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend Scott Hall. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend Scott Hall. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. https://t.co/orkCBmKcjU

A number of other big names like William Regal, Dax Harwood, and Tony Schiavone spoke about the tragedy. Schiavone and Regal brought up times when they worked alongside Hall, while FTR shared pictures of their attire inspired by the nWo. The duo donned the same gear for their clash against the Briscoes at ROH: Supercard of Honor.

William Regal @RealKingRegal In ‘89 I spent 5 weeks in Germany with Scott Hall.We got on.In ’91 I was on a try out for 1 day for WCW in the UK and,although he would never admit it,got me kept on the 5 day tour.My deepest condolence to Scotts family.Rest well pal. In ‘89 I spent 5 weeks in Germany with Scott Hall.We got on.In’91 I was on a try out for 1 day for WCW in the UK and,although he would never admit it,got me kept on the 5 day tour.My deepest condolence to Scotts family.Rest well pal.

Tony Schiavone @tonyschiavone24 This is a very sad day. Scott Hall was one of the greatest wrestlers to compete in any era. When he walked on to Nitro on May 27, 1996 it changed wrestling. “Survey Says: May the Bad Guy Rest In Peace.” This is a very sad day. Scott Hall was one of the greatest wrestlers to compete in any era. When he walked on to Nitro on May 27, 1996 it changed wrestling. “Survey Says: May the Bad Guy Rest In Peace.” https://t.co/YyI2O3BwB5

Scott Hall also appeared in a few video packages produced by AEW for their events, and he congratulated the Elite for the success of the All In pay-per-view in 2018.

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide and h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Pratik Singh