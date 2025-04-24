AEW manager returns on Dynamite after nearly 7 months and legally defends rogue tag team

An AEW manager, who wasn't seen on Dynamite from September 2024, returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion tonight. Stokely Hathaway has returned as an agent to FTR. The duo turned heel at Dynasty 2025.

Stokely has been absent for the past few months. He managed a heel Kris Statlander while she was feuding with Willow Nightingale. However, when she turned face, he disappeared from AEW TV. Many fans wondered why the 34-year-old star isn't on the programming yet.

The former World Tag Team Champions recently decimated Cope and almost took out commentator Tony Schiavone. For their actions, FTR was suspended for over a week. Tony Khan recently lifted their suspension, and they returned to Dynamite. The punishment didn't sit well with the tag team's newest agent.

Stokely Hathaway pointed out that Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page committed multiple misdeeds during their feud but were never suspended. The agent also claimed that he would clear the record of their suspensions.

It will be interesting to see how well the trio works together in the future. Also, it remains to be seen who will be the former World Tag Team Champions' next victim.

