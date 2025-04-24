  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • AEW manager returns on Dynamite after nearly 7 months and legally defends rogue tag team

AEW manager returns on Dynamite after nearly 7 months and legally defends rogue tag team

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Apr 24, 2025 01:17 GMT
AEW Dynamite saw a return of a veteran [Image Credit: AEW
AEW Dynamite saw a return of a veteran [Image Credit: AEW's X/Twitter]

An AEW manager, who wasn't seen on Dynamite from September 2024, returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion tonight. Stokely Hathaway has returned as an agent to FTR. The duo turned heel at Dynasty 2025.

Ad

Stokely has been absent for the past few months. He managed a heel Kris Statlander while she was feuding with Willow Nightingale. However, when she turned face, he disappeared from AEW TV. Many fans wondered why the 34-year-old star isn't on the programming yet.

The former World Tag Team Champions recently decimated Cope and almost took out commentator Tony Schiavone. For their actions, FTR was suspended for over a week. Tony Khan recently lifted their suspension, and they returned to Dynamite. The punishment didn't sit well with the tag team's newest agent.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Stokely Hathaway pointed out that Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page committed multiple misdeeds during their feud but were never suspended. The agent also claimed that he would clear the record of their suspensions.

It will be interesting to see how well the trio works together in the future. Also, it remains to be seen who will be the former World Tag Team Champions' next victim.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications