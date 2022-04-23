"I watch all the products" - AEW manager showers praise on WWE Superstar Sasha Banks

AEW manager Vickie Guerrero lavished tremendous praise on WWE Superstar Sasha Banks.

The Legit Boss is one of the Four Horsewomen in WWE. Her feud in NXT with Bayley played an important role in changing the perception of women's wrestling in WWE. She's now a multi-time champion and one of the most decorated female stars in the company's history.

Vickie Guerrero spoke on the WhatCulture Wrestling Podcast, where she heaped praise on Sasha Banks.

“She’s a great talent, she loves the industry, and she’s quite the character,” Vickie said. “So, to see her evolve in different phases in that, it’s fun to see that. Yeah, we are in different companies and stuff, but I watch all the products, and to see all the women, and to see what they’re doing in different promotions, it’s really fun.”

Vickie Guerrero then went on to speak about the growth of women's wrestling in general and in AEW.

“Yeah, to have the women have a voice now inside the ring, and you see them getting these main event matches, and more time on TV. To have them be heard is really exciting for the women’s division. There’s still a lot more work to do,” she said. “The women want more and that’s exciting for us. To see how much we’ve been trusted to be on TV more, it is really exciting to see. You know, there’s been a lot of growth in that division. With us [AEW] hiring more women around the world like Toni Storm. It’s really exciting to see we are getting so much diversity,” she said. “To have them be a part of the locker room, it’s just going to get better.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Guerrero is currently managing Nyla Rose in AEW. The latter unsuccessfully challenged Thunder Rosa for the women’s title at the Battle of the Belts last week.

Sasha Banks is the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

The five-time RAW Women's Champion reunited with Naomi in 2022 to challenge for the women's tag team titles. The Boss n Glow Connection faced then-champions Carmella and Zelina Vega in a fatal four-way match for the title at WrestleMania 38. The match also involved Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan and Natalya & Shayna Baszler.

Sasha Banks and Naomi came out on top as the former won the tag titles for the third time in her career. Her previous two reigns came alongside Bayley. Interestingly, this was the Legit Boss' first win at WrestleMania.

