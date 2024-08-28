AEW may be facing a massive issue nearly a year after CM Punk's move to WWE, according to veteran: "I don't know the answer to that" (Exclusive)

While AEW All In this year was another spectacular event, Tony Khan is seemingly facing a major problem right afterward. Legendary journalist and veteran Bill Apter, for one, is not sure of the reason for the same.

It is no news that the Jacksonville-based promotion has seen a dip in viewership and ratings over the last few months, most noticeably right after CM Punk departed the company. The upcoming Dynamite show to be held at the State Farm Arena in Champaign, Illinois, has apparently sold only a fraction of the available tickets as of this writing, prompting questions about why the interest from AEW fans is dwindling.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter was asked about his opinion regarding the reason. He stated:

"They have a niche audience there. There is nothing major, major happening there, but their show... So, I can't give you an answer to that why Chicago is not drawing for them. I don't know the answer to that." [24:47 onwards]

For now, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan has any plans to pull AEW out of the slump in the coming months.

