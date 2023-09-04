AEW may have found CM Punk's replacement on Collision

AEW may have just found a replacement for the recently released CM Punk on Collision. Punk's departure from the promotion sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world.

Fans have been wondering who could possibly step into the shoes of the former world champion, and become the face of Collision. Since CM Punk's triumphant return to All Elite Wrestling in June, the promotion had made a soft roster split, with Punk mainly appearing on Collision, with The Elite appearing exclusively on Dynamite.

But it seems the promotion wasted no time in finding a replacement for CM Punk. The official AEW events page reveals that Jay White has replaced Punk in the spotlight, occupying his spot on Collision's advertisement material.

This change signifies a major shift in the landscape on Collision, with the leader of Bullet Club Gold on the poster. The decision to release Punk came due to an alleged backstage brawl, with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, at the All In event last weekend.

While the former AEW World Champion's departure is undeniably a loss for Tony Khan's promotion, the supposed elevation of Jay White to Collision's core member promises an exciting future for the show.

What are your thoughts on Jay White taking over CM Punk's spot on the Collision poster? Sound off in the comments section below.

