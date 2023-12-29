AEW may have been responsible for MJF's screen time being cut in recent movie, says veteran (Exclusive)

Despite AEW World Champion MJF filming a longer scene for The Iron Claw, he had a very short appearance in the theatrical cut of the film. Veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks that AEW may have been partly responsible for it.

The Iron Claw follows the events in the Von Erich family, showing the tragic deaths of various legends. While the plot is not an exact replica of real-life happenings, it does capture the essence of the story. MJF plays the role of Lance Von Erich. However, he only has a short scene on the sidelines, without any dialogue.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter addressed the topic. He stated:

"For the people that wanted to see MJF as Lance Von Erich, 95% percent of what he did was cut out. You only see him in the ring for maybe 20 seconds going like, raising his arms. That was it, no dialogue, nothing... I think AEW might have had something to do with that, I don't know." [From 04:58 to 05:24]

AEW Champion MJF has talked about his part being cut in The Iron Claw

According to All Elite Wrestling star MJF, the downsized screen time was a directorial decision to maintain the tone and flow of the movie.

Speaking to ComicBook, The Salt of the Earth explained the reason:

"There most certainly is [an extended scene]. I don't know where it's going to live," MJF said. "There was a scene where me and him were talking, but me and Sean both completely understood that 'Listen, I want this film to succeed, and the film needed to be about the brothers.' As fun as I had shooting that scene, realistically, it didn't add to the overarching story and the importance of the story between the brothers and what they were going through in dealing with the pressures that their father put on them. It didn't fit in the pieces of the puzzle," he said.

MJF is currently embroiled in a storyline involving Samoa Joe in AEW. It remains to be seen what is next for him in the coming weeks.

