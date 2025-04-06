AEW may have subtly leaked a major spoiler for All In 2025

AEW seemingly made a subtle tease about the All In: Texas 2025 event with a vignette promoting the event in July. The vignette aired during the latest episode of Collision.

Ad

Multiple top stars, including Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and others, were featured in the vignette on the Saturday Night show. The company may have subtly given a major spoiler at the end of the package as well.

The promotional package for All In 2025 ended with Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland. Fans on the internet have been speculating that Hangman vs. Swerve will be the main event at the Texas event this July. Therefore, the Tony Khan-led company may have put both top stars at the end of the video to tease the main event.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Swerve Strickland is set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at the Dynasty pay-per-view, while Hangman Page will compete in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup Tournament. If Swerve manages to win the World Title and Hangman ends up winning the Owen Cup Tournament, the two would meet in the All In 2025 main event. Fans will have to wait and see what the outcome will be.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More