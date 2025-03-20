  • home icon
  AEW megastar impaled on live television; star rips out bloody weapon

AEW megastar impaled on live television; star rips out bloody weapon

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 20, 2025 01:46 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [Photo: AEW Official Website]
A very interesting hardcore moment happened on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. Two major stars turned the violence in their matchup to another level, with one of them being impaled on television.

Tonight's contest was a Street Fight and a rematch for the AEW World Championship. The Rated-R Superstar was looking for retribution after Moxley stole a win at Revolution by choking out Christian Cage, who inserted himself into the match using his world title contract.

Both men brought their A-game for violence throughout the match. They brawled around the venue, using whatever they could find to dish out pain to one another. This continued as they got to ringside. They kept bringing out foreign objects like tables, trash cans, kendo sticks, and steel chairs.

At one point in the match, Cope pulled out his weapon, Spike, from under the ring. This was a plank of wood wrapped in steel nails. He then struck Jon Moxley's back with it and suplexed him on top of the weapon.

Spike was stuck on Moxley's back. Wheeler Yuta and AEW referee Paul Turner tried to pull the weapon off as it was stuck in his skin. Despite some difficulties, they were able to pull it off.

If one thing can be taken away from this match, it's how far both men can go to gain an advantage over each other.

Edited by Neda Ali
