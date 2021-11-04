WWE Hall of Famer tells MJF he used his gimmick on AEW Dynamite

Mick Foley called out MJF for what he said during AEW Dynamite. 'The Salt of the Earth called Darby Allin a 'glorified stuntman' to which the Hardcore legend responded on Twitter.

During the show, MJF addressed Darby Allin's attack last week. The Dynamite Diamond Ring winner called himself and Darby the future of AEW but made it clear that he was the superior wrestler while Darby was just a glorified stuntman inside the ropes. This comment caught the attention of Mick Foley.

The WWE Hall of Famer reminded MJF that 'Glorified Stuntman' was his gimmick. Ric Flair gave Mick Foley the moniker in his book 'To Be The Man' while the latter was still an active wrestler.

'The Nature Boy' was not a fan of Foley's hardcore style as he believed that wrestlers took in a lot of punishment anyway. The 16-time World Champion even advised Mick Foley not to do the spot that cost him his ear in Germany in 1994.

A&E @AETV SNEAK PEEK: @RicFlairNatrBoy @RealMickFoley reflect on his infamous 1994 injury in Munich, Germany during the premiere of @Biography: Mick Foley TOMORROW at 8/7c. #WWEonAE SNEAK PEEK: @RicFlairNatrBoy & @RealMickFoley reflect on his infamous 1994 injury in Munich, Germany during the premiere of @Biography: Mick Foley TOMORROW at 8/7c. #WWEonAE https://t.co/qRZITFt0JO

MJF and Darby Allin are set to collide at AEW Full Gear

Erica Lee @heyitsericalee this is the closest i’ve ever been to a crowd brawl 🤩 #AEWDynamite this is the closest i’ve ever been to a crowd brawl 🤩 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/ciX9sstwE6

MJF and Darby Allin's segment was one of the highlights of this week's AEW Dynamite. The former MLW star berated the face-painted star but Sting showed up on the ramp.

The Pinnacle evened the odds by attacking Sting, and an enraged MJF charged at Darby Allin at ringside.

Both men brawled among the crowd, with Darby getting the better of his rival with a stunning clothesline over the barricade and onto the floor. The former TNT Champion dragged MJF inside the ring to deliver a coffin drop but the latter escaped into the crowd to end the segment.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

MJF and Darby Allin have faced each other once before, but Full Gear will be a different ballgame. Both men are now highly developed workers and touted as the future of AEW. Their match at the upcoming pay-per-view should be a must-watch for the fans.

Edited by Angana Roy