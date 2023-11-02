AEW might have accidentally spoiled MJF's possible exit with new press release

The big storyline surrounding AEW World Champion MJF is whether he will be part of the company in the new year. But has the company spoiled the ending to that story with a recent press release?

On the November 1st edition of Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan announced that tickets would go on sale for the second-annual All In event on December 1st, an event that is set to take place at Wembley Stadium on August 25th, 2024.

Following the announcement, the company put out a press release, which included a list of wrestlers fans in London should expect to see. The usual suspects were listed, such as The Elite, the Blackpool Combat Club, Saraya, Adam Copeland, Britt Baker and Chris Jericho. But one person who wasn't included was MJF.

Expand Tweet

Despite being the current AEW World Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman wasn't listed on the press release, leading some to speculate if the Salt of the Earth has decided not to re-sign with All Elite Wrestling and jump ship to WWE.

MJF's current deal with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire on New Year's Day 2024, meaning that, at the time of writing at least, the last AEW show that Max will be contractually obligated to appear at will be the World's End pay-per-view on December 30th, which fittingly takes place in Max's home state of New York.

MJF will be pulling double duty at AEW Full Gear

There was a time in MJF's career when he wanted to wrestle as little as possible to protect his body. In fact, when he became the AEW World Champion, he stated that he wouldn't defend the "Triple B" anywhere except on pay-per-view, or in his hometown of Long Island, New York.

However, since he became friends with Adam Cole, Max has been more than happy to wrestle on a regular basis. So much so that at Full Gear on November 18th, he will be pulling double duty.

Expand Tweet

MJF will open the Zero-Hour pre-show by defending the ROH Tag Team Championship against Bullet Club Gold members The Gunns. This was expected to be a handicap match, but it has regularly been listed as Max and a mystery partner taking on The Gunns.

Then in the Full Gear main event, Max will defend the AEW World Championship against the leader of Bullet Club Gold Switchblade Jay White, who picked up a clean victory over the Salt of the Earth on the most recent edition of Dynamite.

Do you think Maxwell Jacob Friedman will leave AEW at the end of the year? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think