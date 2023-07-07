AEW might soon break a huge WrestleMania 32 record; WWE could be in panic mode!

AEW is now close to breaking one of the highest ticket sales records according to the latest numbers. This could surpass the biggest WWE ticket sales record for a single show as well.

AEW's "All In" event is just over the horizon, and the excitement of the fans seems to be sky-high. The event is set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, UK, on August 27th this year. The crowd for the event is also expected to be the highest since the company's inception.

The capacity of the stadium is said to be more than 87,000 and the Jacksonville-based promotion has already sold more than 70,000 tickets for the show. Meanwhile, the numbers just seem to be increasing according to the latest report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The report revealed that AEW has put out more than 75,000 tickets for the upcoming Wembley event, and has been paid about $8.6 million for over 68,000 tickets. Moreover, they can surpass WWE's biggest events such as WrestleMania 3, WrestleMania 32, and Summerslam 1992 in terms of selling out a stadium.

Here is what the report explains:

"All In now has 75,030 tickets out in a set up for 87,825. Paid is about 68,000 for $8.6 million. This would make it the seventh largest verified attendance in pro wrestling history. If they can move 6,000 more tickets, they will break the all-time attendance record for a paid show which is 80,709 for the 2016 WrestleMania. If they have a killer lineup, and I have no idea what AEW has right now that would constitute a killer lineup, that record is within reach. The paid record of 79,800 for that show is not impossible, but it looks difficult. They look to almost surely be able to top the 78,000 at WrestleMania 3, which will cause a lot of meltdowns when that number is surpassed. 79,127 is the 1992 SummerSlam total attendance record, which would be the European record, and that could cause a lot of freak outs as well."

How WWE could be affected by the swashbuckling ticket sales for AEW All In?

WWE is currently undoubtedly the biggest wrestling promotion and has been around for a long time. For the past several decades, no other promotion has been able to compete with the Stamford-based juggernaut toe-to-toe.

However, the latest numbers in ticket sales for All In could be a sign of things to come. Regardless of whether the ticket sales manage to beat WWE's biggest events, it will be the first time that a non-WWE or WCW promotion has managed to clock such massive numbers.

As a result, there would surely be a message from Tony Khan to the world's biggest wrestling promotion, that they would no longer enjoy the monopoly in the wrestling business anymore. Stay tuned for more updates.

