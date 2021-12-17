"You just don't let people drop" - Jim Cornette points out one big mistake AEW has been making

Jim Cornette has once again slammed AEW on their booking choices.

Cornette recently spoke on Episode 222 of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, criticizing how AEW has been booking wrestlers like Will Hobbs and Brian Pillman Jr. He mentioned how these wrestlers seem to have a push one week, and then disappear the next.

"You can’t develop Hobbs if you don’t see Hobbs. They start these projects where any number of people have potential and “okay let’s get it going!” and then they just go away." - Jim Cornette during Episode 222 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru

The destination of All Elite Wrestling may be much better for several performers. Many have publicly compared their previous experiences to AEW and have expressed that they are in a much better environment.

There are quite a number of wrestlers to compete against, which has both a positive and negative effect at various times.

A performer could be the centerpoint of an angle one week, then the next week someone else needs a push too. This back and forth might end up affecting AEW in a negative way and have wrestlers like Will Hobbs in the background for too long.

"Whether it’s Pillman or Hobbs or any of the other people we’ve talked about. Oh geez, yeah that was good for a couple of weeks! And you don’t just let people drop in every so often if you’re trying to get wrestlers over." - Jim Cornette during Episode 222 of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru

AEW needs to heed Jim Cornette's comments on their booking of wrestlers

Wrestlers like Will Hobbs and even the young Pillman Jr. are talents known for their time in AEW. For this reason AEW should try to push them a lot more. While we have no idea what's happening behind the scenes, for wrestling fans "out of sight-out of mind" is a reality.

AEW should try and seasonally push their other performers. Extending the time on Rampage would be a good move, provided TNT would also be behind that idea.

The promotion currently only has one main show to push all their wrestlers and having all their mid-carders on Dark might not be the best plan. AEW has a big enough roster to have a second show, to space out their wrestlers better.

