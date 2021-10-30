"My new best friend" - MJF is a big fan of former WWE Superstar

MJF isn't the one to give out compliments to anyone. But following AEW Dynamite, he had plenty of praise for fellow Pinnacle member Shawn Spears.

The duo and Wardlow inflicted a vicious beatdown on Sting on AEW Dynamite last week. Initially, it looked like Sting had the upper hand, but a chair shot from 'The Chairman' halted The Stinger's momentum.

Pinnacle members continued assaulting The Icon, with MJF finishing off the segment by striking Sting with his Dynamite Diamond Ring. Shawn Spears, fka Tye Dillinger in WWE, posted a picture of Sting's beatdown on Twitter.

The Salt of the Earth replied to the tweet, calling Spears a "dreamboat" and his best friend.

"A) this guy is an absolute dreamboat B) the best accountabilabuddy of all time. C) my new best friend" - MJF tweeted.

Shawn Spears was lying directionless for a while before The Pinnacle was formed. Pairing up with Tully Blanchard helped the former land a much more favorable spot in AEW.

MJF will face Darby Allin at Full Gear 2021

MJF was in action this week when he faced Boston's own Bryce Donovan. The match lasted only 35 seconds, and before long, MJF was on the mic berating the Boston crowd with Shawn Spears and Wardlow by his side.

After a ruse, the lights went out as Sting showed up to attack Pinnacle with his bat. MJF escaped the Vigilante's wrath, but Darby Allin returned.

Allin spiked Wardlow's back with a thumbtack-laden skateboard. The former TNT Champion then went on to make his match against MJF for Full Gear official.

The duo is two of AEW's brightest stars. Their feud has been personal and well-built. The match at Full Gear is likely to be one of the highlights of the night.

