AEW name gives a huge shout-out to former WWE announcer Mauro Ranallo during WrestleDream

Tonight on WrestleDream, AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness referenced former NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo.

Mauro Ranallo was known as the "Voice of NXT", and for four years, was the man who provided the hype for what many have called the golden era of the brand.

Nigel McGuinness was alongside him during that era, along with Percy Watson. The three formed the NXT commentary team, which fans have said has not been beaten, even to this day.

The British star now does commentary for All Elite Wrestling, and he was part of those tasked to work on WrestleDream tonight.

During the trios match between Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Kota Ibushi against The Don Callis Family, there was miscommunication on the latter team's side.

Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita were positioned to go for a double running knee strike on Kenny Omega, but he dodged this, leading to a collision between the two.

McGuinness quickly referenced Mauro Ranallo by saying that there was a "Malfunction at the Junction", a line that has been famously used by the NXT commentator in similar situations of friendly fire.

Expand Tweet

It was interesting to see that despite the two not working together anymore, McGuinness still very much remembers the times he's had with him.

What were your reactions to this reference? Let us know in the comments section below.