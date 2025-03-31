AEW name slams resurfaced clip of WWE Bloodline member; calls it 'absolute embarrassment'

A rising star who has worked for AEW slammed a resurfaced clip of a WWE Bloodline member and called him an absolute embarrassment. The Bloodline member is none other than Tonga Loa.

Gabe Kidd, who is with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, made his AEW debut in June of last year and made another appearance recently. His last match was on February 22, where he defeated The Butcher on Collision.

NJPW Global posted a video of an eating contest between Tonga Loa and Great-O-Khan on its X/Twitter account, and Gabe Kidd did not like it one bit. He warned his company not to share such videos ever again and called it an embarrassment.

“Don’t ever share this f*cking sh*t ever again. An absolute embarrassment,” he wrote.

You can view the tweet here.

It will be interesting to see if WWE star Tonga Loa will pay attention and whether or not he will have anything to say about it. It could be an interesting exchange between the two stars if it does happen.

Gabe Kidd once hit back at AEW star Kenny Omega

Earlier this year, AEW star Kenny Omega was scheduled to take on Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty in Japan. This was to be Kenny Omega’s first match after missing an entire year due to diverticulitis.

In the buildup to that match, Gabe Kidd went on a foul-mouthed tirade and called out almost every wrestler that he knew. In an interview with Fightful, he said:

“F**k anyone who is next up. F**k Kenny Omega. F**k his co-workers. F**k his boss. Not even his boss, his co-founder. F**k all of them. F**k the guy who is the WWE Champion [Cody Rhodes]. F**k all of them. F**k every single one of them. I'm the one up in it. It's my year this year. Everyone likes to say that, then they don't do s**t. They win a little tag title on the Indies. 'This is my year.' Shut your f**king mouth. This is my year. F**k Tony Khan as well, little b**ch. F**k you. Cry more, pu**y. All of you. F**k 'em.”

Kenny Omega won the match and has since gone on to win the AEW International Championship.

