AEW namedrops The Elite on Dynamite for the first time since backstage altercation with CM Punk at media scrum

On this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, The Elite was referenced officially for the first time since their backstage altercation with CM Punk post All Out.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been absent from AEW for several weeks. Following Punk's verbal tirade at the All Out media scrum, the former AEW World Champion, alongside the former World Trios Champions, was taken off TV. The four men were also allegedly suspended. However, no mention of the suspension or the stars have been made during the company's programming

During the Death Triangle's six-man tag team match against Best Friends, Tony Schiavone mentioned The Elite vacating the Trios Titles after All Out on commentary.

Omega and The Bucks won the titles at All Out by beating The Dark Order. In doing so, they became the inaugural champions, but their title reign abruptly ended the following Wednesday on Dynamite.

Similarly, Punk was also forced to vacate the AEW World Championship. He reportedly picked up an injury during his match with Jon Moxley at All Out.

Shortly afterward, the trio of PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta won the vacant titles by defeating The Best Friends. On this week's Dynamite, they also won the rematch.

It now remains to be seen when Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson will return to TV. It will also be interesting to see if AEW will try to set up a feud between the former champions and the current champions.

