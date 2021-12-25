"A lot left unsettled" - Adam Cole drops a cryptic tweet about his equation with former WWE stars

The chatter surrounding the reunion of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish in AEW refuses to die down. The Panama City Playboy has now issued an intriguing tweet that hints at what's to come for the three, who previously went by the name Undisputed Era in WWE NXT.

On this week's Dynamite, O'Reilly showed up during Adam Cole's match with Orange Cassidy. Just when it looked like Cole was in trouble, the former NXT Tag Team Champion attacked The Freshly Squeezed from behind, turning the tide in favor of his friend, allowing him to secure the win.

Taking to Twitter, Adam Cole shared fan art of himself, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish in both of their Undisputed Era and AEW avatars. Alongside the picture, he tweeted that a lot had changed since the three first came together four years ago and that a lot was also left unsettled. Check out the tweet:

"A lot has changed in 4 years…a lot left unsettled…Credit: @novawolfspy," tweeted Adam Cole.

It can be assumed that by "unsettled," Cole could be alluding to his differences with O'Reilly, with whom he was involved in a deeply-personal rivalry before leaving WWE. They both even had a tense face-off on Dynamite for a couple of seconds before being joined by Fish to fight off Best Friends.

Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish would be in action on next week's AEW Dynamite

On next Wednesday's New Year's Smash edition of Dynamite, O'Reilly would make his in-ring debut, alongside Cole and Fish to square off against Orange Cassidy, Trent, and Chuck Taylor.

The trios match is sure to be a banger, with the former Undisputed Era being the favorites to win and gain momentum ahead of their teased feud with The Elite. Fans can also expect The Young Bucks to lurk around during the match and possibly confront Adam Cole about his allegiance to The Elite.

What do you make of The Panama City Playboy's latest tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

