"I’m going to slap the taste out of his mouth"- Adam Cole threatens popular AEW star for Britt Baker name-drop

Adam Cole has put his fellow AEW star MJF on notice after the latter name-dropped Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. on AEW Dynamite last week.

In a war of words on a recent episode of Dynamite MJF said that CM Punk was just trying to get in Baker's pants. That statement caught the attention of Baker's real-life boyfriend Adam Cole.

While speaking on Rasslin with Brandon Walker, the former NXT champion stated that he didn't learn about MJF's comments until a little while later. He added that everyone loves name-dropping his girlfriend, as she's one of the biggest names in the business:

"Funny enough, I actually didn’t hear it until afterward, I was doing something else right before and I had missed it. All I’m going to say is…everyone loves my girlfriend. What’s not to love? She’s the AEW Women’s World Champion, she’s one of the hottest wrestlers in the world, and people can’t help but talk about her. I can proudly say that I’m the one who stands by her side. She’s killing it," said Cole. (H/T- Fightful)

However, Adam Cole warned MJF not to bring up Britt Baker's name to enhance his storyline. The Superkliq member explicitly stated that he's 'going to slap the taste out of his mouth if The Salt of the Earth ever does:

"I will say this if MJF ever brings her up again, I’m going to slap the taste out of his mouth. Not bothered by it, but if he does, I’m gonna hit him in the face. Not bothered at all. Proud of her. I’m gonna knock him out," Adam Cole said.

Adam Cole is embroiled in a feud with Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole and The Young Bucks are currently entangled in a feud with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends. During an episode of AEW Rampage, Cole teamed up with his old friend Bobby Fish to defeat Cassidy and Yuta in a tag team match.

Although many thought the clash would be a one-off thing, the NXT Champion assaulted Cassidy with the help of The Young Bucks last week, thus suggesting that the feud is far from being over.

In the upcoming episode of Dynamite, The Jackson Brothers will return to action to take on Chuck Taylor and Rocky Romero in a tag team bout. It will be intriguing to see how the saga between the two teams unfolds.

