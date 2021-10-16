"CM Punk is at the top of my list"- Former NXT Champion names four AEW stars he wants to face 

Since CM Punk made his debut on AEW Rampage, several stars have expressed their desire to have a match against him. Former NXT Champion Adam Cole is one of them.

While speaking to Bleacher Report, 'Panama City Playboy' named the 'Straight Edge Superstar' as the guy at the top of his list of people he wants to face in AEW.

"CM Punk is at the top of my list. I've been very open and honest about how much he influenced me in my career. He's a guy who introduced me to independent wrestling as a whole. He was the guy who made me realize I really want to focus on promos. I never thought I'd get the chance to step into the ring with him," Adam Cole said.

Adam Cole then went on to name Darby Allin, MJF, and Bryan Danielson as other stars he would love to work with:

"As far as the young guys go. Darby Allin is one," Cole continued. "I’d really like to get in there with MJF. He is incredibly talented, I'd love the chance to work with him someday. I do want to step in there with Bryan [Danielson] again. I've only wrestled Bryan in a singles match one time, and it was that last-minute SmackDown event, which is super memorable for me. So I'd love the chance to wrestle him again in AEW," Adam Cole said.

CM Punk continued his unbeaten run in AEW

Speaking of former WWE stars wanting to face CM Punk, Matt Sydal's wish to face the Second City Saint came true on this Friday's AEW Rampage.

Sydal, fka Evan Bourne, went toe-to-toe against CM Punk in the opening contest of Rampage. After an excellent back and forth, 'Air Bourne' succumbed to Punk's Go To Sleep.

The victory on Friday extended CM Punk's record in AEW to 4-0, with previous wins over Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Daniel Garcia.

Interestingly, Ricky Starks was present on commentary during this match. Considering CM Punk's past run-ins with Team Taz, we could soon be heading towards a CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks feud.

