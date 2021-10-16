"That would not have been in my brain if it wasn't for Britt" - Adam Cole comments on the lesson he learned from Britt Baker

Adam Cole and Britt Baker are among the most high-profile couples in professional wrestling. Despite being a more seasoned veteran, Panama City Playboy has learned several things from the AEW Women's Champion.

Adam Cole has worked for the biggest promotions in the world and spearheaded the best phase of NXT. He's wrestled the likes of Bryan Danielson and Seth Rollins on Smackdown and wrestled at Wrestle Kingdom 11, one of the biggest events in NJPW.

Despite being a bigger star, the former NXT champion learned a few character-related nuances from Britt Baker, especially when it came to ring gear.

While speaking to Bleacher Report, Adam Cole said:

"Britt always has this top-of-the-line, excellent gear consistently, whether it's this awesome, flashy new ring jacket, or new gear, and she always looks like a million bucks," Cole said. "And for me, I've always been someone that kind of liked the stuff that I wore, but it was more traditional. I am just going to wear some trunks, maybe wear a T-shirt. After watching her and seeing how much of a superstar that she looked like, I'm like 'OK, I think I'm going to get a ring jacket and I'm gonna start changing up my appearance a little bit more.' I think that's a huge part of her appeal and her presentation. So watching her kind of develop that habit of getting new stuff all the time is something I'm going to start to implement. And that would not have been in my brain if it wasn't for Britt," Adam Cole said.

Adam Cole loves Britt Baker's growth as a performer in AEW

Despite having a relatively new career, Britt Baker is one of the biggest stars in AEW. Her growth as a performer has been a "fun process" for Adam Cole.

"It's been really cool because I think people forget that Britt has not been wrestling that long. So to see her spike in growth in such a short amount of time has been really cool. You know, when I wasn't working for AEW, watching her kind of find herself as a character was really exciting. And watching her develop her promo style and get even better in the ring has been a really fun process to watch," Adam Cole said.

Adam Cole and Britt Baker are yet to interact in an AEW storyline, but it should be fascinating whenever it happens. The Elite lacks a female star, so perhaps that is a direction AEW might look at.

A Sabian/Penelope Ford vs. Adam Cole/Britt Baker feud could happen with Kip Sabian returning soon. Whatever the direction, many AEW fans would love to see the real-life couple mix things up in the storyline.

