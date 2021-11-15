Adam Cole makes a bold claim regarding following Full Gear, teases a potential split within The Elite

In the aftermath of AEW Full Gear, Adam Cole took to Twitter to make a bold claim. Cole posted a picture of himself with The Young Bucks and claimed that the Superkliq are the best three-man crew in the world.

At Full Gear, The SuperKliq once again delivered an incredible bout when Adam Cole and The Young Bucks faced The Jurassic Express and Christian Cage in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Here's the message Adam Cole sent out on Twitter following Full Gear:

Despite their impressive performance, Cole and The Young Bucks failed to secure the win at Full Gear. Following an incredible back-and-forth match between the two, Jungle Boy picked up the win for the babyface team.

Still, on Saturday night, The SuperKliq once again proved why they have such incredible chemistry between themselves.

The Young Bucks might be siding with Adam Cole and split from Kenny Omega

Since the arrival of Adam Cole in AEW, The Young Bucks have teased the idea of siding with the former WWE NXT Champion. Since the inception of AEW, The Bucks and Kenny Omega have mostly competed together under The Elite and the unit have always been regarded as the original Elite trio.

That being said, as seen in the main event of Full Gear, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks gave his nod of approval to former ally Hangman Page. He went on to hit the Buckshot Lariat and win the AEW World Championship by pinning Omega.

This development, combined with Cole's tweet, led to further speculation online that the Young Bucks might turn their backs on Omega and side with the newcomer instead. It is still unclear and yet to be confirmed what The Bucks and Cole's next move will be. But many fans are expecting the SuperKliq to break away from The Elite and be a faction on their own.

What do you think about Adam Cole's tweet? Sound off below.

