AEW star reveals the origin of Adam Cole's new one-word nickname

Adam Cole was given the odd nickname 'The Budge' during a Halloween segment of AEW. While his nickname gave birth to a catchy cover song, fans were likely left puzzled by the origin.

During an interview with Barstool Rasslin' Dark Order member, John Silver, revealed that Cole had picked the name himself.

“So we knew we wanted to make a name change for Cole. We had random stuff in mind. The name 'Budge' was his idea. He said he saw a reality show, I don't know what show it was… The guy's name was just 'Budge'. It was all caps, ‘BUDGE’. He's like, ‘Oh, that'd be a good one. Right?’ I'm like, ‘Yeah, sure. We'll say Budge," - John Silver (H/T: Fightful)

The Dark Order vs The Elite match during the Halloween episode of AEW Dynamite was an entertaining spot. The feud has ended and Silver doesn't get to call Cole "The Budge" on television anymore.

Hopefully the segment makes a reappearance at this year's during Halloween on AEW, and fans can enjoy the continuation of "The Budge" saga.

Adam Cole will likely have to choose between The Elite and his former WWE team very soon

Adam Cole has been in a difficult situation after AEW signed Kyle O'Reilly. O'Reilly is not a fan of The Young Bucks, as the two have tried to make Cole choose between them and Bobby Fish and O'Reilly.

Cole has an extensive history with both teams and we may even see an extended feud over him. While all five men would be an unstoppable team, they seem to have irreconcilable differences. Before long, Cole will have to decide if he's Elite or Undisputed.

Edited by Brandon Nell

