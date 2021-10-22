"I didn’t realize how secretive it was"- Adam Cole opens up on "crazy" story about AEW debut

Adam Cole made a spectacular AEW debut at All Out 2021, but the events preceding his debut didn't go as smoothly as he'd hoped for. The Panama City Playboy shared the "crazy" story of his debut on AEW Unrestricted.

Adam Cole's music hit the speakers after the AEW World Championship match between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage at All Out. The former NXT Champion immediately aligned himself with The Elite by superkicking Jungle Boy.

However, Adam Cole had to hide in his trailer to keep his debut a secret and rushed in at the last minute. (h/t: WrestleTalk.com)

“As far as the actual debut, it was crazy. It was the most secretive I’ve ever had to be. I flew into Milwaukee the night before, and then spent the night in a hotel, and then got picked up and we drove two hours or whatever to the venue, while the show was going on."

“Then I’m in this trailer all day, and I didn’t realize how secretive it was, until that moment. When I was rushed into this trailer – because originally I was going to go say hi to everybody. I was walking in like, ‘Hey I wanna say hello to the crew!’, and they’re like, ‘No you’re not, you go in this trailer right now’, I’m like, ‘Oh. Crap. Okay’."

“So we’re there, and I remember sitting there in the trailer and the main event had finished, and I’m still in the trailer. So then I start to panic a little bit. I’m like, ‘Did someone forget to come get me? Like where am I supposed to go? I don’t know what the entrance looks like or the stairs, like what’s gonna happen?’. So then we finally got grabbed and I – like you said – I’m passing everyone and saying hello, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh crap, here we go’. So it was such a surreal time,” Adam Cole said.

Adam Cole is undefeated in AEW

Adam Cole has enjoyed a solid start to his AEW career with five wins across different match compositions. The second-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion has two singles victories, two six-man tag team match wins, and one eight-man tag team match success.

His two singles wins came against Jungle Boy and Frankie Kazarian, while the six-man tag team match wins against Dark Order and Jurassic Express/Christian Cage.

If Cole keeps his momentum going, The Panama City Playboy could find himself in contention for the major Championships in AEW.

