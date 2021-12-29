"I kind of let him make his own decision" - Adam Cole on former WWE Superstar joining AEW

AEW star Adam Cole recently revealed that he never tried to convince Kyle O'Reilly to join AEW and let him make his own decision.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Kyle O'Reilly made his debut, helping Cole defeat Orange Cassidy. He reunited with his 'Undisputed Era' stablemates from NXT, Adam Cole and Bobby Fish. The trio was at the center of storylines for the black-and-gold brand and was one of the most famous stables in all of WWE.

Speaking on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha podcast, Cole said that O'Reilly had a great time in NXT. Both men left WWE this year because their contracts expired, and do not hold animosity towards the company.

"Kyle [O’Reilly’s] a great guy and it’s a big reason I love him so much so, and Kyle had a very similar story to me in that he had a wonderful experience at NXT. He has nothing bad to say about anybody there. He had a great time, he grew a lot as a wrestler, just like I grew a lot as a wrestler in my time there so he was weighing the pros and cons and kind of thinking like, ‘What would be good for me? What would be best for me?" Adam Cole said.

Adam Cole continued by saying he didn't influence KOR's decision to join AEW and let him figure it out on his own. He believes O'Reilly is very good at making his own decisions.

"I kind of let him make his own decision because the last thing I wanted to do in any way shape or form was try to talk him into doing something, because Kyle’s very good at making the right call and making the right decision and I knew he was gonna do what was best for him and his family and as he was weighing the options out and we were talking, again, I was just there kind of as a soundboard and Kyle just decided on his own what we wanted to do and I think he made the right call and I’m very excited he’s here," Adam Cole said. (H/T Post Wrestling)

It's interesting that Cole and O'Reilly have been almost inseparable throughout their career and continue to do so in AEW. What will they accomplish in AEW? Only time will tell.

Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish will be in action on New Year's Smash

As mentioned earlier, KOR helped the "Panama City Playboy" defeat Orange Cassidy on last week's Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly will take on OC and the Best Friends this week to continue Cole's feud with "Freshly Squeezed."

This week's AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash will also feature the return of veteran broadcaster Jim Ross, who is currently battling skin cancer. It looks like AEW is ending 2021 on a high note.

