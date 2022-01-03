Photo: AEW's Adam Cole spotted with recently released WWE stars 

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green's wedding was a star-studded affair with many AEW, former, and current WWE stars gracing the event. Several pictures from the wedding featuring who's who of the wrestling business have been doing rounds of the internet for the last couple of days.

Now, taking to Instagram, former WWE star Taya Valkyrie has shared a bunch of pictures from the event. Among the many photos that Valkyrie shared, the most notable one features her, alongside her husband John Morrison, Adam Cole, and AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker. Check it out below:

While fans have spotted Valkyrie and Baker together several times, even in the past since they are close friends, this was a rare occasion when Cole and Morrison were captured together.

For those unaware, both Taya Valkyrie and John Morrison were recently let go by WWE, owing to budget issues within just a few days. Since then, there's rampant speculation about their next destination in the wrestling business.

DDP had suggested John Morrison to join AEW

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, DDP shared details of his conversation with John Morrison when the latter was about to sign with WWE in 2019.

The former WCW Champion disclosed that he advised Morrison to join AEW as he could have been a star in the company, thanks to his in-ring skills. DDP believed Tony Khan's promotion would be a better fit for the former Intercontinental Champion since the emphasis is on wrestling in the company.

Though Morrison has already been announced to compete at AAA Rey De Reyes in February, there's still a chance he could show up in AEW sometime soon.

John Morrison could participate in a series of dream matches in Tony Khan's promotion, including those against Adam Cole, CM Punk, and Darby Allin, to name a few.

Are you interested in seeing John Morrison and Adam Cole locking horns sometime down the line, possibly in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

