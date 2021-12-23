Adam Cole breaks silence after reuniting with Kyle O'Reilly on AEW Dynamite 

It wouldn't be a stretch to say Kyle O'Reilly debuting on this week's AEW Dynamite has instantly become one of the biggest developments of the year.

O'Reilly aligning with Adam Cole upon his debut sent fans into a frenzy since the prospect of seeing The Undisputed Era (O'Reilly, Cole, Bobby Fish) reunite looked slim until a few months ago. The Panama City Playboy has finally broken his silence regarding it on Twitter.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Cole tweeted that the game had changed, indicating that he might stick alongside O'Reilly and Fish for the foreseeable future. Check out the former NXT Champion's tweet below:

"The game has changed," tweeted Adam Cole.

Kyle O'Reilly showed to assist Adam Cole when he found himself on the verge of losing his first singles in AEW against Orange Cassidy. However, thanks to his stablemate's timely interference, Cole secured yet another momentum-boosting win on Dynamite.

The post-match segment was also noteworthy, with Cole all but confirming that he's on O'Reilly and Fish's side as he walked away with the two when The Young Bucks made their way to the ring.

Could we issue popping up between Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly in AEW?

Though Cole and O'Reilly currently seem to be on the same page in All Elite Wrestling, the way things between them ended in NXT could still be haunting them.

In his final few months in WWE, Adam Cole was engaged in a deeply-personal, blood feud with Kyle O'Reilly. Moreover, the former NXT Champion's last match in Vince McMahon's company was against the latest AEW signee, which he lost.

AEW could explore the differences between Cole and O'Reilly in the long run, allowing them to rekindle their feud sometime down the line. Given how well-received their matches against each other were in NXT, it's safe to say they could also deliver potential classics in Tony Khan's promotion.

Do you see Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly winning the AEW Tag Team Championships in the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

