Adam Cole hints at reuniting with his former Undisputed Era stablemate in AEW  

Adam Cole recently sent out a tweet in which he hinted at reuniting with his former Undisputed Era stablemate Bobby Fish on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Fish will make his All Elite Wrestling debut on the Wednesday night show, where he challenges newly-crowned TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Soon after Bobby Fish was announced to compete on the episode, fans began imagining the scenario of him and Adam Cole joining hands in AEW.

Though seeing the two former Undisputed Era members together was mere fantasy booking by fans, The Panama City Playboy's tweet has sent everyone into overdrive. Cole recently took to Twitter to share the poster of Fish's match with Guevara. Alongside the picture, he tweeted a cryptic "hmm."

"Hmm....." tweeted Adam Cole.

The Undisputed Era was one of the most dominating stables in NXT for a good while, of which Adam Cole and Bobby Fish were integral members. However, once Cole betrayed his stablemate, Kyle O'Reilly, the faction was dissolved.

A few months later, he left the company, and Fish was released from his contract, leaving all chances of a reunion impossible. That said, the latter's AEW debut and Cole's recent tweet have raised hopes for a mini-reunion of sorts on this week's edition of Dynamite.

Adam Cole will also be in action on this week's AEW Dynamite

On this week's Dynamite, Adam Cole will join hands with his Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega to square off against Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express.

Cole has already accumulated two singles victories in the company, and the upcoming eight-man tag match could set up his third singles bout. He has been teasing wrestling Christian for some time now, and tomorrow's clash could set the stage for it to go down soon, possibly at Full Gear 2021.

Do you see Bobby Fish and Adam Cole coming together in Tony Khan's promotion? Who do you want to see Cole wrestle at Full Gear 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

