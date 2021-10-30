Adam Cole furious with AEW boss Tony Khan over recent announcement 

Adam Cole recently shared his unhappiness over Tony Khan booking him to face John Silver on next week's AEW Rampage.

Khan made the announcement via a tweet during this week's Rampage, confirming the first-ever match between Cole and Silver. Naturally, The Panama City Playboy was far from pleased with this.

Taking to Twitter, he vented his frustrations at the AEW boss with the following tweet:

"Tony…what the hell…" tweeted Adam Cole.

Moments later, Adam Cole sent out another message, promising to prove that he's one of the best to lace up a pair of wrestling boots. Furthermore, the former NXT Champion wrote that he wants to remind fans that he's not in All Elite Wrestling to just "play around." Check out his tweet below:

"I’m one of the best to ever do this…guess it’s time I remind pro wrestling fans I’m not playing around…" tweeted Adam Cole.

Cole and John Silver first met inside the ring on this week's AEW Dynamite, where The Elite and The Dark Order competed in an eight-man tag team match. The bout ended with Silver picking up the win for his faction by pinning Matt Jackson.

Adam Cole and John Silver have also been involved in several fun exchanges on Being the Elite. Silver and Alex Reynolds made multiple attempts to befriend the former WWE star in vain on the YouTube-exclusive show.

Adam Cole is the favorite to win on AEW Rampage

Given John Silver and Cole are top-tier workers, there's no doubt that the match next Friday night could easily steal the show.

However, the outcome seems like a forgone conclusion, considering Adam Cole is gearing up for his first singles match at an AEW pay-per-view at Full Gear 2021. Though it isn't official yet, it looks like the company is planning a rematch between Cole and Jungle Boy for the November 13th show.

On last week's Dynamite, The Elite and Adam Cole brutalized the Jurassic Express member by throwing him off the stage in a gruesome spot. Jungle Boy would be hoping to exact revenge against The Panama City Playboy at Full Gear.

