"Personal Mount Rushmore"- Adam Cole wants a dream match against two-time WWE Champion

Adam Cole is one of the most buzzworthy additions to the AEW roster in recent memory, and he continues to shine. He's already faced stars like Jungle Boy and John Silver, but Cole also has his sights set on a former world champion.

Since his debut at the All Out pay-per-view earlier this year, Cole has quickly become a prominent figure on AEW programming. While many wrestlers have expressed their desire to face the former NXT Champion, he has a major dream bout of his own.

While speaking on the #Dork podcast, Cole named CM Punk as one of the legends who is on his personal Mount Rushmore. He noted that the former world champion has influenced his career in several ways. Given the way Punk has been so important to his journey in wrestling, Cole added that he would be "real sad" if he never gets to compete against him.

"That’s my dream match," said Adam Cole. "I’ve said it before and I’ll say it a thousand times, if I had a personal, I am not saying this is the definitive Mount Rushmore, but if I had a personal Mount Rushmore as far as wrestlers who have influenced me, CM Punk is on that list."

"He made me focus on promos, he introduced me to independent wrestling," Cole continued. "I never in a million years thought I’d get the chance to maybe step into the ring with him, now the fact that’s a possibility, I’m going to be real sad if I don’t ever wrestle CM Punk.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that Adam Cole and CM Punk will likely cross paths at some point down the road. In the past, both men have displayed their storytelling abilities by building up heated rivalries with other stars. With this in mind, they could easily generate a lot of buzz if the company pulls the trigger on this feud.

What's next for Adam Cole ahead of AEW Full Gear?

Adam Cole and The Young Bucks have been on a collision course with Christian Cage and Jurassic Express for quite some time. The babyface trio attacked the SuperKliq last week on AEW Dynamite, and this bitter rivalry has reached a boiling point.

The two teams will clash in a trios match at the Full Gear pay-per-view. This bout will have a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation, so fans can expect to see a chaotic match when the two groups collide. Beyond this contest, fans will have to wait and see what's next for Cole.

