Hangman Adam Page reveals which legendary guitar player influenced his ring name

AEW Champion Hangman Adam Page recently opened up about the inspiration behind his name.

Most fans might not even realize that Adam Page's real name doesn't have Adam or Page. His real name is Stephen Blake Woltz. He put together his ring name by mashing two names, that of his real-life best friend and of Jimmy Page, the lead guitarist of Led Zepplin.

“I was trying to come up with a fake wrestling name when I was younger and just mashed together a bunch of names. I ended up with Adam, the first name of my ACW foe and real-life best friend, and Page from Jimmy Page, guitarist of Led Zeppelin with whom I was obsessed as a teenager. Hangman came a bit later when New Japan told me that would be my name to fill the role of then-departing Luke Gallows,” Hangman Adam Page said (H/T 411Mania)

How does Adam Page rank against other AEW Champions?

The current champion is clearly a favorite among fans. But how good is he compared to other AEW Champions?

So far, Page has held the AEW Tag Team title alongside former Kenny Omega, and has only defended his main title twice against the same wrestler.

Jericho defended the title successfully on three occasions, as well as having his first defense more than a month after capturing the title. Jon Moxley defended the title successfully on nine occasions, but even his first defense was more than a month after capturing the title. Kenny Omega has had eight successful defenses and defended the title less than a month after capturing it.

Meanwhile, Hangman Adam Page defended his title only 19 days into his reign and has been champion for 57 days.

The AEW Championship is being sought after more than ever. For how long will Page remain champion?

