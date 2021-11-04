Tony Khan called the last week his second-worst since AEW began

Tony Khan recently admitted that the past week has been one of the most difficult stretches since AEW began because Jon Moxley, entered into an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

The whole wrestling world was startled when Khan, the president and CEO of AEW, broke the news about Moxley's decision on Tuesday night. Wrestling personalities from all over the world came out to support the former champion and wish him a speedy recovery.

On a recent episode of the Wresling Observer Radio podcast, Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer spoke about Khan's reaction to Moxley's decision to enter into an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Per Meltzer, the AEW CEO called it the second-worst week he's endured since the company launched.

"Tony Khan said it is the second worst week he’s had because of the stress of everything," said Meltzer. "The worst week was the week that Brodie Lee died."(H/T Wrestle Talk)

And here’s Bryan on his 2 different conversations with Brodie & Mox. After #AEWDynamite went off the airTK said the only 2 hardest weeks he’s had while running AEW was Brodie passing and Moxley going away.And here’s Bryan on his 2 different conversations with Brodie & Mox. After #AEWDynamite went off the airTK said the only 2 hardest weeks he’s had while running AEW was Brodie passing and Moxley going away. And here’s Bryan on his 2 different conversations with Brodie & Mox. https://t.co/ufSv8JGxvq

The comparison to Brodie Lee's tragic death makes it quite clear that this week has been quite upsetting for the AEW family. In a brief message after AEW Dynamite went off the air on Wednesday, Khan echoed the comments Meltzer shared and prompted the fans to chant for Moxley.

How will Tony Khan and AEW proceed without Jon Moxley?

With Jon Moxley stepping away for the time being, Tony Khan and AEW will have to call an audible with some of its storylines. The former world champion is one of the promotion's top stars, and he was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament on Wednesday night.

Miro emerged as Moxley's replacement in this bout, and he walked away with the victory. As a result, he'll face Bryan Danielson in the finals of the tournament at AEW Full Gear. Many fans were hoping to see Moxley face Danielson at the pay-per-view, but the company had to go in a different direction instead.

AVB @avbiswas1 Jon Moxley was in middle of a huge heel turn, adulation of his new book, and 2 weeks away from facing Bryan Danielson, who he sees as the GOAT.



It takes courage to walk away from this, admit you have a problem, and seek help to be a better and healthier man. Bless you. Jon Moxley was in middle of a huge heel turn, adulation of his new book, and 2 weeks away from facing Bryan Danielson, who he sees as the GOAT.It takes courage to walk away from this, admit you have a problem, and seek help to be a better and healthier man. Bless you.

Moving forward, the former world champion's absence will be a huge void for AEW to fill. But the promotion's roster has plenty of depth, so it's fair to expect that many of these stars will step up in this time of need.

What do you think about Tony Khan's comments? Sound off below.

