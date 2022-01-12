×
AEW faces fan backlash after mocking Alexa Bliss segment

AEW seemingly took a shot at former RAW Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jan 12, 2022 07:28 PM IST
A tweet by AEW on TV's Twitter handle about Alexa Bliss' segment on RAW got fans talking on social media in a rather controversial manner.

On RAW this week, WWE aired a video of Bliss undergoing therapy, which didn't end well. This led to a tweet from AEW on TV that seemed like a dig at her segment, mocking the WWE Superstar in the process.

The tweet has since been deleted, but it certainly caught the attention of fans, who were quick to grab screenshots of it.

Check out the controversial tweet from AEW on TV below:

Any thoughts on AEW mocking Alexa Bliss' therapy segment on RAW? It was deleted following backlash @TheJimCornette@GreatBrianLast @aewbotches#CornyDriveThru https://t.co/ovJUwc78PL

What could be in store for Alexa Bliss in WWE?

Upon her return to WWE, it is yet to be known what will be in store for Alexa Bliss. The former RAW Women's Champion is yet to make her return to in-ring action and with the Royal Rumble approaching, she could very well do so at the event.

Bliss could be a surprise entrant or could insert herself into the RAW Women's Title picture, following the upcoming showdown between Becky Lynch and Doudrop.

After her return to WWE TV, Bliss took to Instagram to reveal a brand new look once again via her IG story. The 3-time RAW Women's Champion is seen sporting pink hair.

Before her hiatus, Alexa Bliss was also involved in a storyline with Shayna Baszler and Eva Marie. At Hell in a Cell, Bliss went on to beat the former NXT Women's Champion. Following that, she defeated Eva Marie at SummerSlam 2021.

Do you think Alexa Bliss will introduce a new gimmick when she returns to WWE? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Edited by Vishal Kataria
