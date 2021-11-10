Arn Anderson comments on controversial 'Glock' promo, reveals if he ever carried a gun

AEW manager Arn Anderson recently spoke about the infamous 'Glock' promo on his ARN podcast. He clarified that the promo was a metaphor, adding that he never carries a gun.

In an episode of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson went all in to embarrass his disciple Cody Rhodes. The WWE Hall of Famer wasn't so happy with Cody's attitude and went on to cut an iconic promo, where he mentioned pulling out a Glock (gun) in a made-up situation. The promo became an internet sensation, and Anderson even got a "Glock" t-shirt due to its popularity.

Michael @MichaelPastz Rikishi: I did it for The Rock



Arn Anderson: I did it for the Glock Rikishi: I did it for The RockArn Anderson: I did it for the Glock https://t.co/TU3tAd78x4

Now, Anderson states that the promo was a metaphor to say he is not a victim but a predator. He said the promo made a massive impact as fans worldwide were shocked to hear that in a wrestling promotion.

That was meant to be a metaphor and to let everyone know that I am through being a victim. I’ve had enough and I am not a victim, I am a predator. I just used a very extreme example, I don’t carry a gun, I have never carried a gun on my person. It was meant to be what it was, and I think the shock value was the ‘spilling of the brains, painting the sidewalk with the brains,’ which is what I think had everybody go ‘whoa, okay alright.’ 99% of everything I read or saw understood don’t take it literally, people got it,” said Arn Anderson (H/T Wrestling Inc)

What happened to Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes since that infamous "Glock" promo?

Since that "Glock" promo, a lot has happened to the storyline of Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson. Well, Cody didn't turn into a heel, much to the fans' dismay. However, the rivalry between him and Malakai Black has reached new heights recently.

Andy H. Murray @andyhmurray



Easily amused, me. Call me a little weird nerd, but my favourite think about Malakai Black's debut is the way the microphone pops out of Arn Anderson's hand.Easily amused, me. #AEWDynamite Call me a little weird nerd, but my favourite think about Malakai Black's debut is the way the microphone pops out of Arn Anderson's hand.Easily amused, me. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/GaHPLnoHcI

Cody and Arn Anderson now have a new rival in Andrade El Idolo, who joined Black to punish the former WWE Superstar. However, Rhodes does have support in the form of PAC, who has rescued Rhodes from a beatdown at the hands of Andrade and Malakai.

It looks like the four superstars will be featured in a tag team match at AEW Full Gear 2021. The match is yet to be announced, so fans will have to watch the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite and Rampage to find out.

