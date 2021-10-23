"Sting didn't know this" - Backstage details on how Sting's partnership with Darby Allin started in AEW

Tony Khan recently shared how the current partnership between wrestling legend Sting and Darby Allin started. The AEW CEO planned to make Darby a top star even before signing his current mentor.

After debuting on AEW, Sting quickly teamed up with Allin. In their latest outing, the duo defeated FTR at AEW: Grand Slam.

In a recent appearance on Z100 New York with Josh Martinez, AEW President Tony Khan noted that Darby Allin was built as an homage to Sting, but the latter had no idea about it. Now they both are great friends in real life:

“I was building up Darby before I knew Sting was available. Darby was being built up as a top star, and I had Darby up in the rafters almost like the next generation of Sting, really an homage to Sting. And Sting didn’t know this, and he hadn’t been watching wrestling, and we talked. Now, look, up almost a year later, he’s had these matches. He’s so into it. He works his ass off, and he’s such a great person. When he first talked to me, I said, ‘There’s a young kid, please look at him because I think you’d be so great together and it’d be such a great pairing.’ And now, in real life, they’re such close friends, and they’re such a big part of each other’s life". said Tony Khan (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Watching Sting still put on great performances is a massive treat for wrestling fans in general. Sting's incredible influence on Darby Allin's character will be crucial for AEW as the promotion builds him as a top star.

AEW star MJF doesn't think Darby Allin is a pro wrestler

MJF recently mocked his rival Darby Allin by stating that he is more of a stuntman than a wrestler. The Salt of the Earth added that he is a better technical wrestler than the former TNT Champion.

"So the thing is, I respect Darby, but I'm not a fan of the way he goes about professional wrestling,” continued MJF “I don't think he's a pro wrestler. I think he is a stuntman. I think he leans on thumbtacks on a skateboard, right? Tables, chairs, ladders, and the bottom line is I'm a much better technical professional wrestler than he is." said MJF.

The rivalry between Darby Allin and MJF is getting exciting, and fans are starting to buy into the emotions of the promos. The pro wrestling world will watch when these two top stars battle it out at AEW Full Gear 2021.

