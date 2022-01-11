AEW Rampage draws big rating to start 2022

2022 is off to a good start for AEW Rampage, which drew a big rating for its first episode of the year.

The episode, which was headlined by the no-holds-barred trio's match between the teams of 2point0 and Daniel Garcia, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz, drew a solid 588,000 viewers.

It also drew a 0.24 in the key 18-49 demographic, finishing in the top 10 for shows on cable networks for the evening of January 7th. The rating is a 0.05 increase from the "New Year's Smash" episode of Rampage that aired on New Year's Eve.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Thank you fans who support @AEW ! Last week in such a big spot, everyone stepped up & we delivered a great rating for the debut of #AEWDynamite on TBS! Also just learned last week #AEWRampage on TNT did our biggest Friday audience since October! No wonder no weekend fast nationals Thank you fans who support @AEW! Last week in such a big spot, everyone stepped up & we delivered a great rating for the debut of #AEWDynamite on TBS! Also just learned last week #AEWRampage on TNT did our biggest Friday audience since October! No wonder no weekend fast nationals

While the "Holiday Bash" edition pulled an excellent rating for AEW, the January 7th episode is the most successful episode of Rampage that has aired on a Friday since the November 5th, 2021 episode, drawing 599,000 viewers.

The episode featured lots of exciting action alongside the chaotic main event. Hook carried on his winning streak against Aaron Solo (before beating up QT Marshall). Jake Atlas impressed despite a losing effort to Adam Cole, and the announcement of the Interim TNT championship was among the highlights.

What will happen on this week's AEW Dynamite?

This week will see the fallout from the "Battle of the Belts" event on January 8th. With the crowning of the first-ever Interim TNT champion in Sammy Guevara, the question of a unification match between him and Cody Rhodes has emerged.

This week's Dynamite will see Guevara defend his TNT belt against Daniel Garcia. CM Punk will take on Wardlow while Dante Martin will take flight against Powerhouse Hobbs.

The show will also feature the next chapter in the feud of Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb that is sure to reach a boiling point soon.

Which segment are you most excited about for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments below!

