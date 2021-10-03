AEW's Dr. Britt Baker shuts down a fan who called her a sellout

AEW's Dr. Britt Baker recently shut down a fan who called her a 'sell-out' in one of her Twitter posts.

Earlier today, Baker made a cameo appearance at Beaver Stadium to support the Penn State football team. She then took to Twitter to share her experience of being in Pennsylvania state:

"What an unreal experience being back at Beaver Stadium for @PennStateFbal and leading over 105,000 fans in the #WEARE chant. There’s no place like Happy Valley. #pennstate," Britt Baker wrote.

A fan then called her a 'sell-out' while mentioning that Baker graduated from Pittsburgh:

"Graduated from Pitt! #SellOut," A fan said.

AEW's resident dentist quickly gave a fitting response, asking the Twitter user to recheck the facts on google. Baker explained that she graduated from Pennsylvania state in 2013 and then went to Pittsburgh to pursue the dental profession:

"Check yourself, dumbass. A simple google search would tell you I graduated from Penn State in 2013, then went to Pitt for dental school. I’m also the current @AEW women’s world champion- just so you have all your facts straight #ROLEMODEL," Dr. Britt Baker replied.

Who will step up to challenge Dr. Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship next?

Dr. Britt Baker has been on a roll since defeating Hikaru Shida to become the AEW Women's Champion this year. She then overcame the likes of Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Kris Statlander and Ruby Soho, most recently on the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite.

She's the face of the Women's revolution in AEW and deserves a lengthy title run. With stars like Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill quickly making their way into the rankings system, Baker might soon meet her next challenger.

With Full Gear pay-per-view over a month away, the company will have enough time to build a compelling and long-term storyline for her. It remains to be seen whether Baker will hold onto her title by the end of this year or if her fairytale run will come to an end sooner than expected.

Who do you think should be Dr. Britt Baker's next challenger? Will Baker end the year as a champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

