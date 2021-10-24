Brandi Rhodes gives her honest opinion of Cody Rhodes' tattoo

AEW Star Brandi Rhodes recently spoke about her husband Cody Rhodes' infamous neck tattoo.

Brandi stated that she never felt the neck tattoo look terrible.

Cody Rhodes received a lot of attention for opting to tattoo the logo of his brand, The American Nightmare, on his neck. The logo, which has a skull-like image in American flag colors, is pretty much out there. Cody's decision to permanently ink the logo to his neck received backlash from fans. Brandi was one of those who gave an initial reaction to the tattoo.

Back then, Brandi stated that she didn't like the tattoo.

Now, in a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet, Brandi Rhodes gave her honest opinion about the tattoo. Brandi stated that these days, she is used to the tattoo. The Mini Moose added that she expected Cody to have a sleeve-like tattoo or more of a starting of such a tattoo.

"I know a lot of people who have a lot of tattoos, and it's not shocking to me that he wanted to have a tattoo. Even I have a lot of tattoos, but mine are smaller. I just thought that it should go to more, like, I thought that would be, like, start of, like, maybe doing a whole sleeve thing, or a chest thing. But he just wanted to do the one thing, so then I kind of feel like it's gonna look a little lost. Now I have grown into it, and I don't even notice it anymore. I never thought that it looked terrible or anything."

Cody Rhodes saved PAC from Malakai Black and Andrade

In the most recent edition of AEW Rampage, Andrade and PAC locked horns in a stellar match where both stars showcased phenomenal performances. The match ended with PAC winning via a rollup.

After the match, Malakai Black appeared and attacked PAC. However, Cody came to the rescue and attacked Black, thanks to a deviation created by Arn Anderson.

The crowd was pumped to see Cody come out and help PAC. For the past few weeks, Cody received a hostile response from the fans but, here, the fans chanted Cody's name in delight.

It looks like Cody Rhodes will continue his rivalry with Malakai Black, and fans are expecting another match between the two at AEW Full Gear 2021.

